https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61231d40bbafd42ff58a1279
The former president held his maskless rally in Alabama, which has run out of ICU beds as the state grapples with soaring cases of COVID-19….
The majority of Americans no longer believe President Biden is competent in his role as the Commander-in-Chief, according to a CBS News poll….
Haitians resumed services at damaged churches Sunday, sometimes for the first time since the devastating Aug. 14 earthquake as death toll rises to 2,207….
Either Joe Biden, his advisors, and our military are woefully ill-informed, or they are purposefully lying to the public about the situation on the ground in……
It’s not a new point to make, to say that ideology is a substitute for religion, a paltry and clumsy and culture-ruining substitute. But it is also a substitute……