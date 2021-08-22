http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DSFWL9f-AE4/vip-live-on-thursday-7.php

Please join your fellow VIPs for our next VIP Live event on Thursday evening. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Central time (5 Pacific, 8 Eastern). If you are a VIP member, you will get an email with a link to a live address where you can watch the event and submit your own comments and questions.

Topic A will be Afghanistan, of course. Is this the beginning of the end for the Biden administration, as I said on a radio show last week? Or will Slow Joe ride out the storm? There is much else going on too, of course, including the multi-trillion-dollar spending blowout the Democrats are trying to shove through before they lose their majorities next November. We hope. Anyway, it should be an interesting show.

If you are not already a VIP member, you can become one by clicking on the box in the upper right portion of our sidebar. Membership costs $4.80 per month or $48 per year, and gives you access to Power Line Live events, as well as other occasional benefits like videos of Steve’s lectures. You will eliminate most ads on our site. And, most important, by becoming a VIP you support our work.

The URL to become a VIP is now:

https://subscriptions.powerlineblog.com

So if you are a VIP, please tune in Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Central. If you aren’t, please consider subscribing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

