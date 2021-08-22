https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-confronted-with-poll-showing-majority-no-longer-believe-he-is-competent-at-job

President Joe Biden was confronted by a reporter during a press conference on Sunday over a new CBS News poll that showed the majority of Americans no longer believe that he is competent in the job.

The poll comes after the administration has faced widespread criticism, as well as backlash at home and abroad over its disastrous pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you’ve handled it,” a reporter said to Biden. “The poll also found that based in part on what’s transpired in the last week, a majority of Americans, and forgive me, I’m just the messenger, no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective in the job.”

“I haven’t seen that poll,” Biden immediately responded.

“It’s out there,” the reporter responded.

Biden responded by shaking his head no and laughing.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called on Biden to resign during a Fox News interview last week, saying that Biden is no longer “cognitively prepared” to be President of the United States.

“We’re looking horrible right now on the world stage; this is an absolute national embarrassment,” Jackson said. “And instead of being out in front of this and talking about what’s going on, and what went wrong, and what the plan was, and what we’re gonna do next, Biden’s just been in hiding again, as he always has.”

“Biden, once again, has failed us. He’s embarrassed us internationally,” Jackson continued. “And, you know, honestly, it is time for him to leave. I’ve been saying this for a long time. I’ve been saying that he’s not cognitively prepared to be our president. And this is just another example of his failure. And I think a lot of this is relevant to his cognitive ability. But he’s created a national security disaster for this country right now. And it’s time for him to move on, and somebody else needs to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.”

Jackson said that Biden has avoided scrutiny over the matter because “people have cut him slack because they know he’s got these cognitive issues, and he’s older.”

“I think that he’ll resign or [I] think his own party will remove through the 25th Amendment as the days advance, because there’s just too much liability with this man,” he continued. “They can’t cover for him anymore.”

“So as we sit here today, you think the 25th Amendment will be invoked by the Democrats in congress against Joe Biden?” a Fox News host asked Jackson.

“I absolutely think that’s what’s gonna happen,” Jackson answered. “I’ve been talking about this for about a year and a half. I’ve been saying even when he was candidate Biden, that he wasn’t cognitively fit to be our president. I’m telling you, as the days go on, it won’t be Ronny Jackson talking about it, it’d be the Democrats talking about it, because he’s failing on all fronts. And when he gets up in front of the camera, he’s an absolute embarrassment. He is so unprepared for what’s going on in this country. And every time we’re confronted with something like this, it just becomes more and more obvious that he cognitive [sic] and cannot do this job. And I think that at some point, they will have to address that. And they will have to take care of it.”

