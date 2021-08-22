https://thehill.com/video/administration/568935-watch-live-biden-gives-response-on-hurricane-henri-response

President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Sunday afternoon on the administration’s response to Tropical Storm Henri, which made landfall in the northeast earlier in the day.

The remarks will also include an update on the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans with Special Interest Visa applications from Afghanistan.

Today at 4 PM ET I will address the nation on my Administration’s response to Tropical Storm Henri, and give an update on the evacuation of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2021

The remarks are slated to be delivered at 4 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

