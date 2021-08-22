https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/22/watch-masked-workers-serve-unmasked-nancy-pelosi-and-other-big-dem-donors-in-napa-valley/

The NYT’s Ken Vogel shared this video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a fundraiser during the DCCC retreat being held in Napa Valley, CA.

Please note that all of the attendees are not wearing masks while the servers are forced to mask up, you know, to keep their maskless betters safe:

Details of the weekend here:

Kevin McCarthy accused Pelosi of “utter hypocrisy” as she “wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines her political donors”:

It’s outside so everyone should be maskless, but nah:

Enjoy the optics, Madam Speaker:

And we’ll say it again: “None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus”:

And, “they are laughing at you. . .”:

That they are.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...