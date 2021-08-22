https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/22/watch-masked-workers-serve-unmasked-nancy-pelosi-and-other-big-dem-donors-in-napa-valley/

The NYT’s Ken Vogel shared this video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a fundraiser during the DCCC retreat being held in Napa Valley, CA.

Please note that all of the attendees are not wearing masks while the servers are forced to mask up, you know, to keep their maskless betters safe:

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

Details of the weekend here:

NANCY PELOSI is scheduled to be in Napa this weekend for a @DCCC event benefiting vulnerable House Democrats. Donations start at $100/ticket & go through $29k to chair. Among those expected: Commerce Secretary @GinaRaimondo, who is “attending in her personal capacity,” per spox pic.twitter.com/pmBsDWPSZx — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 20, 2021

Kevin McCarthy accused Pelosi of “utter hypocrisy” as she “wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines her political donors”:

Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors. It’s utter hypocrisy. https://t.co/PmiygfqN7F — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 22, 2021

It’s outside so everyone should be maskless, but nah:

All the servants fully masked. The almost-entirely old, white, rich crowd of DCCC donors free to go maskless as they’re served. https://t.co/OuhPp468q9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 22, 2021

Enjoy the optics, Madam Speaker:

Note: The peasants serving the aristocrats are required to wear masks.https://t.co/jdtyErQ3dU — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 22, 2021

And we’ll say it again: “None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus”:

None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus. https://t.co/KaRubnwxFn — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 22, 2021

And, “they are laughing at you. . .”:

They are laughing at you for putting a mask on your kid in school. https://t.co/eJZDdVvZMr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 22, 2021

That they are.

