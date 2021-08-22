https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/22/watch-president-biden-stumbles-while-trying-to-name-the-director-of-fema/

President Joe Biden is giving a briefing on Tropical Storm Henri right now and he struggled to remember the name of FEMA Director Deanne Criswell:

Did Joe Biden just forget his FEMA director’s name? — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 22, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Joe Biden appears to struggle to remember his FEMA administrator’s name pic.twitter.com/DPRIjiLOQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

Nothing to see here, right?

***

