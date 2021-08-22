http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tbii8xX5Lqc/

During a Sunday press conference in which President Joe Biden addressed Hurricane Henri and the Afghanistan pullout, a reporter confronted him with a poll showing a majority of Americans now question the president’s ability to serve.

As the reporter asked the question, Biden visibly became uncomfortable as he smiled and laughed when hearing the data relayed back to him.

“A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you’ve handled it,” the reporter said to Biden. “The poll also found that based in part on what’s transpired in the last week, a majority of Americans, and forgive me, I’m just the messenger, no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective in the job.”

“I haven’t seen that poll,” Biden responded.

“It’s out there,” the reporter responded, prompting Biden’s laughter as he shook his head. “What would you say to those Americans who believe you are not up for the job.”

Reporter apologizes to Biden for having to deliver him poll results showing that the majority of Americans believe he is no longer competent to be president Biden responds by laughing, claims he has not seen the mainstream poll that has been widely talked about in the news today pic.twitter.com/DRwip8RW9T — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 22, 2021

