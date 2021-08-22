https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wikileaks-reviews-few-its-greatest-hits-leaks-afghanistan

Amid the total unraveling of Afghanistan in the wake of the Biden-ordered US troop withdraw and ongoing severely botched evacuation effort centered at Kabul’s international airport, WikiLeaks has been republishing a few of its more interesting leaks related to the past Afghan war logs, a vast drove of classified US documents which first hit public view over a decade ago.

Also this past week a 2011 clip of Julian Assange breaking down what’s behind America’s longest ever war has resurfaced and is going viral: “The goal is to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax bases of the US and Europe through Afghanistan and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. The goal is an endless war, not a successful war,” Assange said in the old interview footage

Below are some of the more interesting archived leaked documents that WikiLeaks called attention to this past week and into the weekend related to Afghanistan and America’s longest running war.

1) NATO ‘death squads’ in Afghanistan

2) The CIA attempted to blunt criticism of the US ‘endless’ occupation by creating propaganda that emphasized feminism for “targeted manipulation of public opinion”

3) Complex underground fortresses were built in the 1980’s with Osama bin Laden and CIA cooperation

4) NSA swept up entire country’s communications

5) Sweden wanted to utilize bombing raids over Afghanistan to better market and promote a new fighter jet

6) Corrupt Afghan leaders were known to fly out of the country with millions in cash – in one case a whopping $52 million

7) NATO command consistently told over the years not to discuss an end date to the war

8) Afghanistan war logs exposed large-scale massacres of civilians by US and coalition bombers

9) US intelligence has long understood that Afghan national police were “predatory and corrupt”

10) Assange on “the goal” of the transnational security elite

