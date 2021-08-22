https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wikileaks-reviews-few-its-greatest-hits-leaks-afghanistan

Amid the total unraveling of Afghanistan in the wake of the Biden-ordered US troop withdraw and ongoing severely botched evacuation effort centered at Kabul’s international airport, WikiLeaks has been republishing a few of its more interesting leaks related to the past Afghan war logs, a vast drove of classified US documents which first hit public view over a decade ago.

Also this past week a 2011 clip of Julian Assange breaking down what’s behind America’s longest ever war has resurfaced and is going viral: “The goal is to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax bases of the US and Europe through Afghanistan and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. The goal is an endless war, not a successful war,” Assange said in the old interview footage.

Below are some of the more interesting archived leaked documents that WikiLeaks called attention to this past week and into the weekend related to Afghanistan and America’s longest running war.

1) NATO ‘death squads’ in Afghanistan…

NATO forces in #Afghanistan used “special forces ‘black unit’, Task Force 373, to hunt down targets for death or detention without trial” also killing “civilian men, women and children”, WikiLeaks revealedhttps://t.co/qqz3fBkdnV — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 21, 2021

2) The CIA attempted to blunt criticism of the US ‘endless’ occupation by creating propaganda that emphasized feminism for “targeted manipulation of public opinion”…

CIA Report: Use feminism to reduce Western opposition to military occupation of #Afghanistan [2010] Link: https://t.co/amFuJVKDMw pic.twitter.com/hUJrauNYwW — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 21, 2021

3) Complex underground fortresses were built in the 1980’s with Osama bin Laden and CIA cooperation…

Tunnels bombed by US in #Afghanistan were originally built by the CIA | via New York Times #Talibanhttps://t.co/hS4eKMr85r pic.twitter.com/AXmRq2FXKM — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 21, 2021

4) NSA swept up entire country’s communications…

NSA rolled out unprecedented mass surveillance in #Afghanistan in 2013, recording and storing nearly all domestic and international phone calls, WikiLeaks revealed Link: https://t.co/vWwU4DIYba pic.twitter.com/ZsS1fkoHqh — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 21, 2021

5) Sweden wanted to utilize bombing raids over Afghanistan to better market and promote a new fighter jet…

US Cable: Sweden wanted to bomb Afghani’s in order to ‘enhance the marketability’ of their new Gripen fighter jets #Afghanistanhttps://t.co/FFy8cbSJDs pic.twitter.com/PGYHp30UQT — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 21, 2021

6) Corrupt Afghan leaders were known to fly out of the country with millions in cash – in one case a whopping $52 million…

WikiLeaks Cable details how in one incident the then vice-president of #Afghanistan Ahmad Zia Massoud was stopped and questioned in Dubai when he flew into the emirate with $52m in cash Source Document: https://t.co/mZ8BlN20Lxhttps://t.co/dPrnnPZ65e — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 19, 2021

7) NATO command consistently told over the years not to discuss an end date to the war…

8) Afghanistan war logs exposed large-scale massacres of civilians by US and coalition bombers…

9) US intelligence has long understood that Afghan national police were “predatory and corrupt”…

“The [Afghan National Police] is severely underfunded, undertrained, and poorly equipped. Additionally, the Afghan populace views the police as predatory and corrupt”, USG’s 2008 Findings and Recommendations on #Afghanistan and Pakistanhttps://t.co/NZm2eEyOuc pic.twitter.com/3pS3ULbqNd — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 22, 2021

10) Assange on “the goal” of the transnational security elite…

Julian Assange speaking in 2011: “The goal is to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax bases of the US and Europe through Afghanistan and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. The goal is an endless war, not a successful war” #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Hg3qVzABBg — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 18, 2021

