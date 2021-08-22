https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/zen-like-calm-really-chris-bryants-tweet-about-why-he-nominated-biden-for-the-nobel-peace-prize-has-not-aged-well-and-rofl/

Of all the pro-Biden tweets we’ve seen, this one may have aged the worst, especially after the debacle in Afghanistan.

But hey, Chris Bryant was proud that he nominated Biden for the Nobel Peace Prize last November …

Zen-like calm.

Hrm.

Is that anything like an empty-headed stare or an embarrassing inability to think or make good decisions?

Asking for a friend.

Everyone gets ice cream!

Us too.

And pudding.

Don’t forget his pudding.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, not to worry. We’re sure Chris will find a way to blame Trump for Biden’s disaster.

This is our fave though.

Boom.

From that same day.

Seems Matthew was psychic. THAT, or he knew what an eff-up Joe Biden really is and always has been.

