Note: Dr. Singleton is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS.

In Patrick Henry’s June 4, 1788, speech, “A Wrong Step Now and the Republic Will Be Lost Forever,” he pleaded for less power to the federal government and the preservation of states’ and individual rights as a condition for ratification of the Constitution. We got our Bill of Rights, including freedom of religion, speech, assembly and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. We also have the right to be secure in our “persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures.” And we cannot be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.

Despite the Constitution’s admonitions, fear and anxiety have led to an increase in federal powers. The Great Depression gave birth to some 70 new agencies and programs. The mother of all programs was the Social Security Act, constitutionally justified under Congress’ constitutional taxing power. We have been so irrational as to deem it constitutional to place American citizens in internment camps with no due process.

COVID-19 is the latest justification for government overreach in the name of public health. There is little reason for confidence given the CDC’s faulty COVID-19 tests, the conflicting information on the usefulness of wearing masks and censoring of effective treatments that were not on the infallible Dr. Fauci’s personal favorite list. (Note: The World Health Organization recommended against the use of his favored drug, remdesivir).

Adding to the erosion of trust is the change in definition of a COVID-19 “case.” Prior to the vaccination rollout, any positive COVID-19 test – with or without symptoms – was a “case.” Now, a positive test in a vaccinated person is only considered a “case” if the patient was hospitalized or died.

The federal health bureaucracy is encouraging businesses and local governments to mandate vaccines, despite the growing list of adverse effects, their modest effectiveness against the predominant Delta variant and the imminent need for booster shots.

According to data gathered from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, as of Aug. 23, 2021, there have been 13,068 deaths, 154,142 hospitalizations, 5,617 cases of anaphylaxis, 4,681 cases of Bell’s Palsy, 1,607 miscarriages, 4,861 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis, 13,812 life-threatening reactions and 17,228 permanently disabled, among other issues. On one hand, it is arguable that this is a pittance given that 360,634,287 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (J&J) vaccines have been given. On the other hand, a 2011 Harvard study concluded that only 1% of adverse events are reported to the government system.

Other drugs have been removed for less. The 1976 H1N1 (swine flu) vaccine was rapidly developed over fears that the flu would overtake the nation as did the 1918 Spanish Flu. The vaccinations were halted after 45 million doses and 450 cases of Guillain Barré Syndrome (ascending paralysis). As it turned out, millions did not die.

We all remember the limb deformities at birth caused by the 1956 over-the-counter anti-nausea drug, thalidomide. It took four years to make the connection. Another hidden dragon was diethystilbesterol (DES). Believed to reduce miscarriages, DES was given to pregnant women for 30 years. In 1971, after it was discovered that DES could cause genital abnormalities and vaginal cancer, the FDA withdrew approval for pregnant women. It took five years to discover that the anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx may cause heart disease. One report estimated that some 140,000 people suffered from coronary artery disease because of Vioxx.

We do not know all the risks of the current COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. Yet the vaccines are given in drive-through parking lots with little to no discussion.

Moderna’s, Pfizer’s, and J&J’s fact sheets warn that the “vaccine may not protect all recipients.” The Moderna and Pfizer fact sheets give special mention to myocarditis and pericarditis reported “during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials.” J&J specifically notes the large vein blood clots.

Additionally, all the fact sheets note that “additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Moderna [Pfizer, J&J] COVID-19 Vaccine.” It appears that we are nonconsenting participants in the final phase of the vaccine trials.

Given that no one knows the risks, how can physicians (much less the “provider” in the drive-through window) give the patients the information needed to decide whether the potential benefit of taking the drug is worth the risk?

Drunk with power and preying on our fears, the federal government is having corporations do its bidding. Mandates unsupported by medical science could be the greatest threat to our lives and liberty.

Take heart. The spirit of Patrick Henry is alive. A professor – using the science – won a medical exemption from vaccination because his antibodies from a prior COVID-19 infection are longer lasting that those of a vaccine. Airline pilots are suing for a restraining order against mandates until “the science/medicine is more fully developed and better understood.” Teachers, health care workers, first responders are demanding choice.

Since the establishment of our republic, we have taken some very wrong steps. Let’s not let the COVID-19 response become another one.

Editor’s Commentary: The last time I spoke with Dr. Singleton, she told me something off the record that I can now repeat since it has happened. She said they will try to rush FDA approval in record-time instead of waiting for the science. That’s exactly what we’re seeing today, and it should concern us all gravely for three reasons.

The first reason applies only to the unvaccinated. Since this approval has no practical purpose as it does not expand the scope of the Emergency Use Authorization that was already in place, the only viable reason for rushing it is for the sake of pushing more mandates. Joe Biden called for businesses to do exactly that today. Business owners who were concerned about potential lawsuits for requiring injection of a drug that wasn’t FDA-approved can now move forward with their desires.

The second reason applies only to the vaccinated. Considering proper safety studies take years to complete, it is impossible for the FDA to have actually approved this drug based on science. As Dr. Singleton noted, history has shown us that connections between adverse reactions and various drugs can avoid detection for a long time, much longer than the four months the FDA “invested” into studying the Pfizer shots.

This should tell us that they are concerned about what will be discovered… or perhaps they already know. One does not have to wear a tinfoil hat to question the motives of an “approval” that could not have possibly come through due diligence. Again, there is no practical value to the approval. People 12-years-old and up were all allowed to get vaccinated through the EUA. Now, the approval applies to those 16-years-old and up while the EUA still applies to 12-15-year-olds.

It’s all about optics. It’s all about a narrative. It’s all about an agenda. What that agenda is should concern the vaccinated greatly.

The third reason applies to everyone, vaccinated or not. Our government is playing fast and loose with the facts. As Dr. Singleton said, they changed the categorization of cases based solely on the presence of the vaccine. This is extraordinarily nefarious prima facie as it was clearly designed to drive down “case” numbers to give false credit to the vaccines. This is undeniable; even the biggest pro-vaccine advocates must acknowledge that the government is torturing the math to make it say what they want it to say.

There is no scenario in which the lies and coverups perpetrated by our own government should be acceptable to any freedom-loving American. Vaccinated or unvaccinated, you should be concerned. Pro-freedom or pro-mandate, you should be offended. However you classify yourself, you cannot dismiss the unambiguous fact that our own government is lying to us and using their proxies in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia to gaslight us about it all.

Time is running out for freedom in America. The powers-that-be are bent on ushering us headlong into The Great Reset regardless of how many victims fall along the way. Pray for this nation. Fight for this nation. The end may be near, but until it comes we must do what we can to make things right.

