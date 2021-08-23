https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/a-victory-for-natural-immunity-and-sanity/
I’ve written at length about the bizarre lack of acknowledgment of COVID survivors who possess natural immunity. They should be recognized if not thanked as the indispensable contributors to the herd immunity once so desired in America. Instead, the nation’s vax fanatics , consumed by a herd mentality , wholly ignore them, to the detriment of a rational response to the pandemic.
The CDC says that 35 million Americans have tested positive for COVID. Of course, as I noted here months ago, the real number is much higher. In my own family, at least eight of us had COVID, but only two appear on CDC rolls as having tested positive. Countless households infected with COVID have a family member who tested positive while others did not bother getting a test to confirm the obvious and risk exposing others.
In fact, the CDC estimates that at least 120 million Americans have had COVID. That estimate is of colossal importance to the vaccination debate. Consider that, according to the CDC , as “of August 19, 2021, nearly 200 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.” Many people who tested positive for COVID-19 also got […]
Read the whole story at spectator.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker