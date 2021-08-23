https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/acute-threat-of-terror-attack-at-kabul-airport/
Jake Sullivan on Brianna Keilar saying the president has been “misleading” in his comments about Afghanistan: “I reject that characterization.” pic.twitter.com/B5h86Pi1dp
Jake Sullivan on the Al Qaeda threat at Kabul Airport.
‘Why is Biden Misleading Americans?’ – CNN Brianna Keilar asks Jake Sullivan.
Source sends along this video outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Ifetxmgfdv
