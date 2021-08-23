https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/acute-threat-of-terror-attack-at-kabul-airport/

Posted by Kane on August 23, 2021 1:21 am

Jake Sullivan on the Al Qaeda threat at Kabul Airport.

‘Why is Biden Misleading Americans?’ – CNN Brianna Keilar asks Jake Sullivan.

Most wanted Al Qaeda terrorist reappears…

