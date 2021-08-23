https://www.theblaze.com/news/brothers-6-and-8-steer-car-off-road

Two young brothers, ages 6 and 8, steered a vehicle safely off a freeway last week after their father was shot and killed while driving.

What happened?

Police in Houston, Texas, said a 29-year-old man was driving along Interstate 10 near Federal Road Friday night when he was shot once in the head and died.

The man’s two young sons, who were in the vehicle with him, first thought someone had thrown a rock at the car after hearing a singular pop. But once they realized something much worse had happened, they were forced to act quickly to save their own lives, KPRC-TV reported.

“When they saw their father slump over in his seat, they took control of the vehicle, using the steering wheel to guide it off the freeway and down the service road near Holland Avenue,” the local news outlet reported. “Once the vehicle came to a rest, they immediately got out of the car and sought the help of a woman exiting a Chili’s restaurant nearby.”







Father shot, killed while driving with kids in the vehicle



www.youtube.com



When police arrived on the scene, they located the father dead in the vehicle. The two boys, however, did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

What else?



Investigators are now working to determine what the motive was in the shooting.

“Right now we don’t know if it was a road rage incident, we’re not really sure what exactly occurred,” Houston Police Lieutenant R. Willkens told KPRC. “Our detectives are on the scene and hopefully we’ll figure out who did this.”

Police said the suspect was driving a white passenger car and are urging anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Sunday a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the fatal shooting.

The shooting was reportedly one of at least three violent shooting incidents in Houston within a 12-hour period, though none of the incidents are believed to be related.

