Cullman, AL – When former President Donald Trump visited Cullman for his “Save America” rally on Saturday he was also “commissioned” as a deputy by the local sheriff’s department.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry presented President Trump with a plaque on Aug. 21 in front of about 40,000 of the former President’s supporters, Yellowhammer News reported.

Sheriff Gentry explained the commissioning of the former President in a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department’s official page.

“As Sheriff of Cullman County, and on behalf of the citizens of Cullman County, I was privileged by the power and authority under the constitution as Sheriff to present President Donald J. Trump with an engraved wooden plaque commissioning him as a deputy sheriff of Cullman County,” the sheriff wrote.

“This plaque thanked President Trump for all his accomplishments for law enforcement as President of the United States,” the sheriff wrote.

President Trump built a strong relationship with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the United States during his time in office.

He repeatedly supported law enforcement initiatives to keep officers safer while battling crime.

Just before leaving office in January, President Trump signed an executive order that extended the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA) of 2004 to include federal judges and prosecutors and made it easier for retired officers to get their LEOSA credentials.

Under LEOSA, qualified retired local, state, and federal law enforcement officers may take an annual test and be issued a photo ID card credential that exempts them from local firearms laws.

But some law enforcement officers have had trouble getting their credentials because their departments are either unwilling or unable to issue the required retirement credentials.

Some states, for example, will only issue retirement credentials if an officer has completed more than 25 years of service with the department, according to Police Chief.

However, under the terms of LEOSA, any former officer who served 10 or more years in law enforcement is eligible for LEOSA credentials.

But former officers need retirement credentials to actually obtain the LEOSA card, causing a myriad of problems for countless qualified applicants, Police Chief reported.

The order changed the credentialing requirements to help retired law enforcement officers get LEOSA credentials even if they have not been issued formal retirement credentials.

“Federal law already allows Federal and State law enforcement officers to protect themselves by carrying a concealed firearm, but the Federal Government can do more to cut the red tape that Federal law enforcement officers must navigate to exercise their right,” President Trump’s order read.

The executive order said it would be U.S. policy “to remove any undue obstacle preventing current or retired Federal law enforcement officers from carrying a concealed firearm as allowed under [LEOSA].”

President Trump was direct and to the point about the problem he was solving.

The goal of that is to “prevent State and local governments from obstructing the ability of qualified law enforcement officers and qualified retired law enforcement officers, as those terms are defined by the LEOSA, from carrying a concealed firearm pursuant to the LEOSA, including by refusing to issue identification documents,” according to the executive order.

The President also directed the heads of law enforcement agencies to move quickly to identify the credentialing problems and obstacles and fix them.

One a more individual level, President Trump earned the respect of law enforcement by taking the time to call wounded officers and deputies, and the spouses of the heroes who died in the line of duty.

Prior to losing his re-election bid in November of 2020, President Trump had ordered his administration to figure out how to take money from cities that were defunding the police and redirect it into other law enforcement initiatives.

