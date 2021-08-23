https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/america-is-back-jen-psaki-says-the-us-is-going-to-continue-to-lead-in-the-world-including-being-leaders-in-evacuating/

Just last week, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told CNN’s John Berman that the State Department didn’t know how many Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan or whether those Americans would be able to get out. Kirby added that the U.S. military is not “equipped and able” to help Americans trapped inside their homes in Kabul.

We will give White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki some credit for saying Monday that all Americans who want to get out of Afghanistan will be evacuated, although she lost a lot of points for telling Fox News’ Peter Doocy it was “irresponsible to say Americans are stranded.” Tell that to Kirby if you’re serious.

Doocy also brought up Biden’s mantra that “America is back,” to which Psaki explained that the U.S. will continue to lead in the world, “including being the leaders in evacuating.” That doesn’t sound to us like the Biden administration had a plan.

We’re showing the world how it’s done.

As far as continuing to lead the world, the U.K. Parliament just held Biden in contempt for his “dishonor” in botching the withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.K. papers bashed the president, and the BBC is getting in on the act as well:

But we’re leading the world in evacuations.

