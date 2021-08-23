https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/america-is-back-jen-psaki-says-the-us-is-going-to-continue-to-lead-in-the-world-including-being-leaders-in-evacuating/

Just last week, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told CNN’s John Berman that the State Department didn’t know how many Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan or whether those Americans would be able to get out. Kirby added that the U.S. military is not “equipped and able” to help Americans trapped inside their homes in Kabul.

We will give White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki some credit for saying Monday that all Americans who want to get out of Afghanistan will be evacuated, although she lost a lot of points for telling Fox News’ Peter Doocy it was “irresponsible to say Americans are stranded.” Tell that to Kirby if you’re serious.

Doocy also brought up Biden’s mantra that “America is back,” to which Psaki explained that the U.S. will continue to lead in the world, “including being the leaders in evacuating.” That doesn’t sound to us like the Biden administration had a plan.

DOOCY: “The President likes to say ‘America is back,’ but his policies have Americans getting beat up by the Taliban… is that what he meant when he said ‘America is back?'” PSAKI: “We are going to continue to lead in the world— including being the leaders in evacuating” pic.twitter.com/rlCKp6ZSTh — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) August 23, 2021

Wait. Did she say that. — baconfarts99 (@baconfarts99) August 23, 2021

Omg she did. — baconfarts99 (@baconfarts99) August 23, 2021

WTF — TallRedhead1014 (@TallRedhead1014) August 23, 2021

We’re showing the world how it’s done.

Lord help us! But good luck. — Alan Dietz (@AlanDietz1) August 23, 2021

I almost feel sorry for her … almost — CTownJeff (@JeffinParma) August 23, 2021

Except other countries are running their own operations, going around the US to rescue their targets. Embarrassing display by the US. — Franklin Rolands (@FranklinRolands) August 23, 2021

How she says that without laughing is amazing. — NYJets1969 (@NJets1969) August 23, 2021

Make America Evacuate Again — Richard Fase (@crillbill) August 23, 2021

She’s delusional — Caren (@Carebea20037556) August 23, 2021

As far as continuing to lead the world, the U.K. Parliament just held Biden in contempt for his “dishonor” in botching the withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.K. papers bashed the president, and the BBC is getting in on the act as well:

BBC: Biden’s botched withdrawal makes the US look like an “incompetent, uncaring and unreliable ally.” pic.twitter.com/pjAhK8zX2t — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 23, 2021

But we’re leading the world in evacuations.

