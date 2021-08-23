https://nypost.com/2021/08/23/gov-andrew-cuomo-bids-final-farewell/

Disgraced outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a farewell address on his last day on the job, and allegedly has no plans to run for office again.

The third-term Democrat recorded his remarks last week at the Executive Mansion in Albany and the address was expected to be kept under a half-hour, according to sources familiar.

“He looks forward to spending time with his family and has a lot of fishing to catch up on. He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again,” said top Cuomo adviser Melissa DeRosa, according to NY1.

Cuomo spent the weekend providing updates on Tropical Storm Henri from within his Manhattan office, as his successor, incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul, toured storm preparation operations on Long Island.

He also hired private movers and two U-Haul trucks to cart his personal belongings down to his sister’s — Maria Cuomo Cole, who is married to fashion mogul Kenneth Cole — in Westchester on Friday.

Cuomo announced his resignation two weeks ago, after state Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report alleged the governor sexually harassed 11 women —including current and former staffers — and fostered a toxic work environment. He has denied those accusations.

Since then, at least five district attorneys around the state have announced they are opening their own investigations into the allegations and some of the women mentioned — including Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct — have filed civil or criminal suits against the governor.

The state Assembly plans to release a report detailing the findings in its multi-pronged impeachment probe — which not only includes the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, but also the administration’s handling of nursing home death data related to the COVID-19 crisis, the alleged misuse of state resources tied to the production of the governor’s $5.1 million book deal and construction of the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

However, the Assembly Judiciary Committee will not be drafting articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile, Hochul will be sworn in at midnight during a private ceremony with her family, followed by a public inauguration ceremony in Albany on Tuesday.

She is expected to announce her lieutenant governor pick, who will reportedly come from downstate, later this week.

