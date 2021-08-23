https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-cuomo-moved-out-of-the-governors-mansion-left-his-dog-report

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned two weeks ago, moved out of the governor’s mansion in Albany, the state capital, this weekend ahead of his “farewell address” — which is slated to happen Monday — but he left a family member behind, according to the Albany Times-Union.

Cuomo’s dog Captain, “a high-strung mix of shepherd, Siberian and malamute” known to “nip” staff members, is still in residence in Albany, even though his owner, Andrew Cuomo, has returned to Westchester County.

“Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has been staying with one of his sisters in Westchester County in the final days of his third term, recently has asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if anyone would like to keep his dog, Captain, who has remained at the state-owned residence after the governor moved out last week,” the Times-Union said Monday.

“Two State Police sources told the Times Union on Saturday that the governor had recently asked mansion staff members if anyone would be interested in caring for the dog. Captain — a high-strung mix of shepherd, Siberian and malamute — has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018, the sources said, and a mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much,” the outlet said.

A spokesman for the governor, Richard Azzopardi, “lashed out” at the Times-Union, however, claiming that the arrangement was “temporary” “because the governor, who is scheduled to resign from office at 11:59 p.m. Monday, is planning to take a vacation.”

“Captain is part of the governor’s family and for your nameless ill-informed source to imply they’ve been trying to give him away is untrue,” Azzopardi said, per the Intelligencer.

Azzopardi then added that Cuomo has “more important things to deal with,” like the hurricane bearing down on the east coast.

Regardless, the “New York State Animal Protection Federation promptly put out a statement expressing its dismay and suggesting that Captain be placed at a humane animal shelter.”

Cuomo is expected to deliver his final address as governor on Monday. His aide, Melissa DeRosa, told the Intelligencer Monday that he does not plan to run for a third term in office, though he is technically still able to.

The Free Beacon reported, also Monday, that regardless of DeRosa’s comments, Cuomo is still raising money, ostensibly to finance his next run for governor, or to position himself as a kingmaker in the coming open elections.

“A top Democratic National Committee firm is allowing outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo to solicit donations, even as party leaders and fundraising platforms have abandoned the scandal-plagued Democrat in the wake of sexual harassment allegations,” the Free Beacon noted. “Democratic Party data behemoth NGP VAN has given Cuomo a platform to collect donations from supporters through his official campaign website. NGP VAN is a major player in liberal politics, serving as the sole proprietor of the Democratic National Committee’s voter database.”

Cuomo is using the platform to actively solicit donations.

