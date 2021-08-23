https://www.dailywire.com/news/another-member-of-congress-calls-on-biden-to-resign-he-has-failed-on-all-fronts

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called on President Joe Biden to resign on Monday following the administration’s crisis in Afghanistan, saying that the president has lost the “complete and total confidence of the American people.”

“President Joseph R. Biden has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as President of the United States,” Donalds said in a letter obtained by The Daily Caller. “This blatant abdication of his office is grounds for President Biden to resign immediately. It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through his haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.”

“This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage,” Donalds continued. “As Commander-in-Chief, Biden is directly responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligent, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens, and allied partners out of harm’s way. He has failed on all fronts.”

Donalds said that he could not in good faith look his constituents in the eye and tell them that Biden “can perform the duties entrusted to him by the Constitution.”

“Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home and abroad, our honor, and faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” the letter concluded. “President Joseph R. Biden must resign immediately.”

Several other Republicans have either called on or suggested that Biden should resign in recent days, including Reps. Elise Stefanik (NY), Jim Banks (IN), and Andy Biggs (AZ):

Stefanik: “President Joe Biden’s weak address to the American people shows he is unfit to serve as President of the United States. For six days, Joe Biden remained in hiding during the most significant foreign policy and national security failure in a generation. Rather than provide leadership and address the American people and our allies around the world, Joe Biden chose to continue his vacation while the U.S. Embassy in Kabul was abandoned, the Taliban toppled the Afghan government, and tens of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans desperately rushed to the airport to be evacuated from Kabul. President Biden’s lack of a plan, dereliction of duty, and deafening silence erodes our credibility to defend U.S. interests in the future.”

Banks: “Afghanistan veterans have a wide array of sentiments about our continued presence there but make no mistake about it … Biden’s #Afghanistan blunder is demoralizing to veterans who served there who’ve seen the cost and to our troops who see this Commander in Chief is unfit to lead.”

Biggs: “These past few days have proven what we’ve already known about Biden and Harris. They are completely unfit to lead. They must resign!”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician Ronny Jackson under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called on Biden to leave office during a Fox News interview last week, saying that Biden was no longer “cognitively prepared” to be president of the United States.

“We’re looking horrible right now on the world stage, this is an absolute national embarrassment,” Jackson said. “And instead of being out in front of this and talking about what’s going on, and what went wrong, and what the plan was, and what we’re gonna do next, Biden’s just been in hiding again, as he always has.”

“Biden, once again, has failed us. He’s embarrassed as internationally,” Jackson continued. “And you know, honestly, it is time for him to leave. I’ve been saying this for a long time. I’ve been saying that he’s not, he’s not cognitively prepared to be our president. And this is just another example of his failure. And I think a lot of this is relevant to his cognitive ability. But he’s, he’s created a national security disaster for this country right now. And it’s time for him to move on and somebody else needs to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.”

