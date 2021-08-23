https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/antifa-establishes-autonomous-zone-portland-waterfront-attack-media/

Antifa militants in Portland are once again attempting to establish an autonomous zone, this time along the city’s waterfront. Taking advantage of the absence of police in the aftermath of what was supposed to be a large “right-wing” rally in the area that attracted hundreds of left-wing terrorists, Antifa stole a series of roadblocks and roadsigns and set them up around the waterfront. The area is being mocked as SSPAZ: Salmon Springs Park Autonomous Zone.

Fencing is up: Antifa has now turned Salmon Springs Park into an autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/DGz0w661fH — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) August 23, 2021

Among the many sights to behold is yet another death threat leveled toward Andy Ngo:

“187” is slang for murder. This graffiti can be seen at antifa’s autonomous zone currently in downtown Portland near the Salmon Street Fountain. pic.twitter.com/H0d3RNDKC5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

TRENDING: BOOM: “On A Scale of 1 to 10… I Would Say It’s a 12!” – Jovan Pulitzer On the Seriousness of the Audit Results in His 197 Pages in Arizona Audit Report

Among those attempting to cover this new zone are Tayler Hansen and Tara Szczepanski, of the Polish American Brotherhood. Szczepanski began livestreaming her tour, until she and Hansen were confronted and pepper-sprayed by a masked terrorist (occurs at approximately the 34:30 mark):

The Salmon Springs Park Autonomous Zone, The SSPAZ, sees its first official act as a new country after setting up borders. As before in The CHAZ, the Antifa within demand to see papers before granting interview or access to streamers. Then Antifa attack them with some crazy spray pic.twitter.com/gOVHJOs6tL — Alan Bings (@AlanBings) August 23, 2021

I discovered balloons filled with Urine and Feces at the Salmon Autonomous Zone in Downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/9m0gmkXj3B — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 23, 2021

Was just attacked by a group of ANTIFA at their autonomous zone. Will upload footage when I’m back to safety. pic.twitter.com/w2QL95BHAB — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 23, 2021

Antifa went on to brag about their violence and intimidation tactics:

So Tayler Hansen and Polish American Brotherhood decided to walk into the autonomous zone in Portland and got fucking chased Like, what the fuck did you think would happen? — SoCal Antifa (@SocalAntifa) August 23, 2021

We’ll see how long this version of the “autonomous zone” lasts. The last time they tried this in Portland was over the Red House debacle, and the zone lasted less than a week. They made multiple attempts to establish a zone during the riots of 2020 in the same parks where Occupy Portland melted into a mess, but they were unsuccessful each time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

