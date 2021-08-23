https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-run-away-like-cowards/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“We changed locations so that you would leave us alone. We’re done running away.”
I spoke with an attendee at the Proud Boy demonstration. pic.twitter.com/cXRBEA6iG8
— James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) August 23, 2021
Action from Portland today. Watch this first clip for an explanation.
Antifa van gets flipped…
Proud boys shoot the abandoned ANTIFA van with paintball guns.
They have since retreated from the parking lot their event was at as ANTIFA begins to approach in larger numbers. pic.twitter.com/klWyZWdWJb
— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2021
The guy in blue is a bad ass! pic.twitter.com/eBFkt5v91O
— Eddie McHackski Ⓜ️ (@EdBigCon) August 22, 2021
Fighting on the streets of Portland along with clouds of spray in the air as the crowd of black bloc retreats away from the abandoned Kmart pic.twitter.com/8ZwKgrPjoo
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2021
Proud Boy “Tiny” Toese following the assault on a black bloc demonstrator and his vehicle pic.twitter.com/KN9yj7hyhi
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 23, 2021
Clashes between the Proud Boys and Antifa in Portland, chemical spray being deployed on both sides pic.twitter.com/cMku5U54MS
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2021