Arrest made of the shooter. Will post more soon. pic.twitter.com/h466xxIj1r
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 23, 2021
Details are still sketchy at this point.
Definitely harrowing stuff. I was not present during the initial interaction, but sources telling me the man was chased out by Bloc protestors after yelling a slur towards the group. While being chased out, the man pulled out a fire arm. pic.twitter.com/y6nMmIkD6Y
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 23, 2021
2/ There are bullet sizes marks on both ends of the alley where the fire / return fire happened. pic.twitter.com/6wyG0Q0yHc
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 23, 2021
PORTLAND: “I WILL BEAT THE F*CK OUT OF YOU”
Luis Enrique Marquez was on a good one today, he was even threatening members of ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/38UBzPseFr
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 23, 2021