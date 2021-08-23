https://therightscoop.com/watch-australia-has-gone-completely-berserk-over-covid/

Australia is on the cutting edge of authoritarianism when it comes to COVID and this video is only the latest example of how draconian they’ve become:

What is happening in Australia? 😳

pic.twitter.com/9ujQ7MozSS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2021





The video starts with a man who has COVID and apparently doesn’t care, with video showing him coughing alone in a ‘public lift’ without covering his mouth. They have a warrant for his arrest.

Then we have ominous words from the police chief. He says this man is an example of the “worst of the worst”.

Next in the video is a group of teenagers being arrested and fined $1,000 each for daring to gather outside of their home for a little fun. It didn’t say anything about them having COVID.

The ominous police chief is back again, saying “there are 681 penalty infringement notices issued in the last 24 hours. More than 400 of those notices were again for people being outside of their homes without a reasonable excuse.”

That’s just the first half of the video. I’ll let you watch the rest and comment below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

