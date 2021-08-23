https://nationalfile.com/breakng-biden-accidentally-says-kamala-harris-is-gonna-be-a-female-president-pretty-soon/

Democrat President Joe Biden appeared to suffer a slip of the tongue on Monday, implying that Vice President Kamala Harris may become the first female President by stating, “that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some [female] presidents pretty soon.”

“My two daughters were born, that you can do anything a man do,” Biden said on Monday. “It’s one thing for somebody say that and keep pounding that in the head of your five granddaughters as well, but to, guess what, until they see it until they watch, it becomes real then.”

“That’s why, by the way, She [Kamala Harris] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon,” Biden concluded. It is unclear why Biden would begin saying that he believes Kamala Harris will be the first female President of the United States, given that he has not indicated any move to let Harris run in his stead in the 2024 election.

What? BIDEN: “She [Kamala] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/kQrjY6ZjUc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2021

A stunned Biden was told on Sunday that a CBS poll found most Americans do not believe he is “competent, focused, or effective” as POTUS:

“And then, a question on the public response: A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you’ve handled it,” Biden was told on Sunday. “The poll also found that based in part on what’s transpired in the last week, the majority of Americans – forgive me, I’m just the messenger – no longer consider you to be competent, focused or effective at the job.” A visibly shaken Biden said, “I haven’t seen that poll,” shook his head in bewilderment, and laughed awkwardly when told the poll was released by CBS on Sunday morning. Biden then repeated previous talking points about how he made the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, a decision that was actually made under the Trump administration and delayed by the Biden regime.

