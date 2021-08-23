https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-effect-france-uk-italy-germany-turn-putin-russia-assistance-afghanistan/

As Joe Biden continues to falter, Germany and now the UK have reached out to Vladimir Putin to thwart further chaos in Afghanistan.

French and Italian leaders reached out to Putin last week to discuss the humanitarian issues in Afghanistan.

The entire Western world knows they cannot trust the Biden regime after this historic catastrophe they engineered in Afghanistan.

The Financial Times reported:

Britain will this week turn to China and Russia to try to stop Afghanistan sliding further into chaos, after recriminations between London and Washington over US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American troops. UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s government is also working closely with France — with whom relations are strained after Brexit — to try to engineer a UN response to the crisis in Afghanistan… Downing Street has denied any rift between Johnson and Biden, but the British prime minister’s foreign policy — heavily dependent on the US — has been shaken by the crisis and has forced London to court other capitals. Johnson, anxious to show that the UK is still relevant as a “convening power” when he chairs a virtual summit of the G7 on Tuesday, tweeted that the group of wealthy nations would co-ordinate efforts “to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people”.

