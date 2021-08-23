https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-flees-podium-ignores-reporter-asking-many-americans-left-afghanistan-video/

Joe Biden delivered remarks on Covid vaccinations after the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who’ve said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA: it has now happened. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. It is time for you to go get your vaccination. And get it today,” said Biden.

Idiot Biden also believes he knows what’s best for your children.

“Make sure your child is masked when they leave home,” Biden said.

After mumbling through 10 minutes of remarks, Joe Biden fled the lectern and refused to answer questions from reporters.

Biden turned his back and walked away as a reporter asked how many Americans are left in Afghanistan.

The Biden Administration doesn’t know how many Americans are still trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.

Biden’s Pentagon spox John Kirby on Monday was “deliberately vague” when asked how many Americans have been evacuated from Kabul airport.

Joe Biden turned his back, walked away and refused to answer questions.

VIDEO:

