Considering the chaos that unfolded in Afghanistan following President Joe Biden’s botched efforts to pull the U.S. out of the south Asian country forthwith — which is continuing to spiral out of control — many observers are wondering who in the government will be held to account.

A new report from Axios on Monday revealed that apparently no one will be, because the president will not admit that mistakes were made that created the disaster the world is witnessing in Afghanistan.

No one’s getting canned?

According to Axios’ sources, Biden has zero inclination to fire any of his national security advisers over the horrendous situation in Kabul — “unless the situation drastically deteriorates or there’s significant loss of American life.”

The president continues to stand defiantly by his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, despite ongoing criticism from political foes and pals alike, as well as international partners and friends discouraged and distraught over his “shameful” policy that has seen tens of thousands of Americans stuck in Taliban-occupied Kabul in what has been described as a “hostage situation.”

Not only have the president’s orders stranded U.S. citizens, they’ve also endangered the lives of thousands of European allies — though Germany, France, and Britain are actually going out to save their people on the ground, while U.S. forces have been ordered not to venture outside the Kabul airport to rescue American personnel — as well as tens of thousands of Afghans who backed the U.S. government’s efforts, who are now going to suffer at the hands of the Taliban.

For Biden, the current state of play in Afghanistan is “messy,” sources told Axios, but he’s committed to his plan — despite the internationally recognized disaster that it is.

But those errors won’t cost anybody their jobs, Axios reported, because firing national security adviser Jake Sullivan or Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin or CIA Director Willam Burns or Secretary of State Tony Blinken “would be tantamount to admitting a mistake, and the president stands by his decision.”

“The evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful no matter when it started and when we began,” Biden said from the White House on Sunday. “It would have been true if we had started a month ago or a month from now. There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss, of heartbreaking images you see on television. It’s just a fact.”

However, just last month, Biden promised Kabul would not become the next Saigon.

When asked if he saw “parallels between this withdrawal and what happened in Vietnam,” the president answered, “None whatsoever. Zero.”

“The Taliban is not the … the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan,” Biden promised. “It is not at all comparable.”

Also last month, when confronted by a reporter who noted that the “intelligence community has assessed that the Afghan government will likely collapse,” Biden replied, “That’s not true,.”

Yet, despite the obvious disaster his policies have created in Afghanistan over the last couple of weeks, the president remains unmoved in his confidence that his plan was the right call.

“I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” Biden concluded in his Sunday remarks.

