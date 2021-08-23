https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-kamala-will-be-president-pretty-soon/
What?
BIDEN: “She [Kamala] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.”
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2021
“She Kamala happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some [female] presidents pretty soon.”