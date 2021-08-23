https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-taliban-wont-extend-aug-31-deadline-us-withdrawal-afghanistan/

The Taliban today announced they will not extend the August 31 deadline for US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The terrorists are calling the shots now.

They are counting on Joe Biden and Democrats leaving thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of US supporters in the country.

The #Taliban will not extend an Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave #Afghanistan, two sources in the Islamist group told Reuters on Monday. This will complicate things considerably, if it maintains this position.https://t.co/aA4QEbxGyF — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 23, 2021

Reuters reported:

The Taliban will not extend an Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan, two sources in the Islamist group told Reuters on Monday. The sources, however, said no Western government or official had approached the Taliban to extend the deadline.

Here’s the scene from the airport on Sunday.

#BREAKING: #Taliban terrorists guarding #Kabul airport opened fire at a group of civilians who had gathered near its Northern entrance. Several injured & killed in human stampede caused by this. Here is the aftermath. I have censored this video to not have my account removed. pic.twitter.com/4SHBzKDWrE — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 21, 2021

