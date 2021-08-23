https://www.oann.com/britains-easyjet-names-ex-rbs-boss-hester-as-chairman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britains-easyjet-names-ex-rbs-boss-hester-as-chairman



FILE PHOTO: An easyJet Airbus A320-251N takes off from Nice international airport in Nice, France, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard FILE PHOTO: An easyJet Airbus A320-251N takes off from Nice international airport in Nice, France, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

August 23, 2021

(Reuters) – British airline easyJet on Monday named former RBS Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hester as its chair designate to succeed John Barton, who will step down in December following nine years in the role.

Hester most recently served as the CEO of now privately held RSA Insurance and has more than three decades of experience in various industries, having had stints with British Land, Abbey National and Credit Suisse First Boston.

“His (Hester’s) significant and varied experience leading major international businesses in regulated industries, coupled with his outstanding strategic thinking, will serve the airline well,” Barton said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

