https://www.theblaze.com/news/britney-spears-father-says-addiction-mental-health

Jamie Spears, the father of pop star Britney Spears, says that his daughter’s addiction and mental health issues are far worse than anyone realizes.

Jamie stepped down as Britney’s personal and estate conservator after the 39-year-old pop star pushed for her father to be removed as conservator.

What are the details?

In court documents filed Aug. 12, Jamie and his legal team said that Britney has significant issues with addiction and struggles with her mental health.

According to Insider, Jamie has agreed to work with his daughter’s personal attorney to transition to a new conservator.

He added that the public would likely praise him for his efforts if they knew of the “issues that she has struggled with.”

In the filing, Jamie also took aim at his ex-wife, and Britney’s mother, Lynne, who issued remarks in July supporting Britney’s efforts to remove him as conservator and said that her ex-husband was “incapable” of putting their daughter’s interests “ahead of his own.”

In July, Lynne wrote, “I witnessed my daughter be compelled … to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure.”

What else?

Jamie’s attorneys in the Aug. 12 filing fired back and wrote, “Unfortunately, it appears that Lynne has not accepted the full extent to which Ms. Spears has had addiction and mental health issues or the level of care and treatment she needs.”

The filing added, “If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’ personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears. That is fine with Mr. Spears so long as the Court acts, based not on the opinions of those pandering to the public and social media, but on substantiated facts and all of the highly confidential information that the court has in its possession to make decisions that are in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

In a statement on Jamie’s filing, Matthew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, said that her father agreeing to step down as conservator is a “vindication” for his client.

“Their filing was riddled with falsehoods and no father who truly loved his daughter would have done that,” Rosengart told the outlet. “This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

