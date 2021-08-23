https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/08/23/brits-doing-what-the-u-s-wont-wapo-reporter-speaks-about-rescue-from-kabul-by-u-k-special-forces-n431566
About The Author
Related Posts
The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrated Pride Month by Boasting That They 'Are Coming for Your Children'
July 9, 2021
Wikipedia's Own Co-Founder Warns His Site is Compromised by Leftists and Can't be Trusted
July 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy