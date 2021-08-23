https://bigleaguepolitics.com/california-bill-seeks-jail-time-for-people-who-protest-vaccination-sites-including-hospitals/

A bill in the California legislature seeks to ban anti-vaccine protests outside of vaccination sites including hospitals and doctor’s offices. Protesters would face six months of imprisonment and a fine if the bill passes into law. Freedom protesters including doctors and nurses have been peacefully demonstrating outside of hospitals recently, sparking panic among a globalist medical class that pushes the vaccination agenda at all cost. Can patriots in California stop the Senate bill SB 742 and protect some semblance of free speech in the G0lden State?

On August 19, SB 742 was placed in the legislature’s “Suspense File” category, which means the bill will be considered at a later date in a rapid-fire process alongside other bills that have been placed in the file for being fiscally significant to the state.

The bill states: “SECTION 1. Section 594.39 is added to the Penal Code, to read: 594.39. (a) It is unlawful to knowingly approach within 30 feet of any person while a person is making the approach within 100 feet of the entrance of a vaccination site and is seeking to enter or exit a vaccination site, or any occupied motor vehicle seeking entry or exit, for the purpose of obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person or vehicle occupant in connection with any vaccination services. (b) A violation of subdivision (a) is punishable by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000), imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding six months, or by both that fine and imprisonment.(c) For purposes of this section:(1) “Intimidation” means to make a true threat directed to a person or group of persons with the intent of placing that person or group of persons in fear of bodily harm or death.(2) “True threat” means a statement where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence to a particular person or group of persons regardless of whether the person actually intends to act on the threat.(3) “Obstructing” means rendering ingress to or egress from a vaccination site, or rendering passage to or from a vaccination site, unreasonably difficult or hazardous.(4) “Harass” means the nonconsensual and knowing approach within 30 feet of another person or occupied vehicle for the purpose of passing a leaflet or handbill, displaying a sign to, or engaging in oral protest, education, or counseling with that other person in a public way or on a sidewalk area.(5) “Interfere with” means to restrict a person’s freedom of movement.(6) “Vaccination services” means the medical service of administering to an individual a dose of vaccine or other immunizing agent.(7) “Vaccination site” means the physical location where vaccination services are provided, including, but not limited to, a hospital, physician’s office, clinic, or any retail space or pop-up location made available for vaccination services.(d) The provisions of this section are severable. If any provision of this section or its application is held invalid, that invalidity shall not affect other provisions or applications that can be given effect without the invalid provision or application.“

It seems the political class in California is very much afraid of Freedom protesters like the kind who took it to the streets outside of Harbor UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.

