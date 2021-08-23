https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/california-police-find-300-unopened-recall-ballots-sleeping-mans-car?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles-area police say they have recovered roughly 300 unopened mail-in ballots for California’s gubernatorial recall election from an occupied vehicle parked outside a 7-Eleven.

The discovery occurred when officers from the city of Torrance police department were called to the convenience store Aug. 16 to find a man sleeping in the parked vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded gun, drugs, and the ballots, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek said Monday.

Ponegalek says the ballots were “un-tampered” with, according to the Daily Beast, and that many were such communities as Lawndale and Compton.

The sergeant also said police are working with Los Angeles County’s election office and the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office to learn more about the ballots.

He also said the unnamed man was released on his own recognizance.

The final day of balloting for Californians to decide on whether to vote “yes” to recall the governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, is Sept. 14.

