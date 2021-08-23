https://thelibertydaily.com/circle-back-psaki-or-baghdad-bob-i-think-its-irresponsible-to-say-americans-are-stranded-they-are-not/

The Biden regime’s disinformation campaigns are in full swing. They’ve been operating Pandemic Panic Theater for months, but even that has been eclipsed in severity by their Everything’s-Fine-In-Afghanistan campaign.

Today, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about the Americans currently stranded in Afghanistan. Psaki’s reply was classic calculated disinformation.

“I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded,” she began. “They are not.”

Psaki says “no Americans are stranded” in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/llLYD2m7ds — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 23, 2021

When Doocy asked if it was the official regime stance that there are no Americans stranded in Afghanistan, Psaki spun the answer further. But her attempt to chastise Doocy over his choice of the word “stranded” is disingenuous. There are thousands of Americans who are literally stranded in Afghanistan right now, Americans who would not be there if they weren’t stranded.

Even Yahoo News acknowledged there are reasons for us to believe Americans still there are stranded.

The only evacuation route for Americans currently in Afghanistan is through Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, and to arrive there Americans must pass through Taliban checkpoints and brave crowds of people outside the airport. On Saturday the U.S. Embassy urged Americans to avoid the airport over “potential security threats,” while a gunfight erupted on Monday morning at the airport. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged that some Americans attempting to leave Afghanistan have been beaten by Taliban fighters, in comments to House lawmakers on Friday reported by Politico. “We’re…aware that some people including Americans have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban,” Austin said. “This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader.”

Jen Psaki may think it’s irresponsible for Peter Doocy to use the word “stranded.” We think it’s irresponsible for the Biden regime to leave so many Americans stranded with limited prospects for rescue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

