“Judging by what I’m seeing here at the airport, I don’t think the US right now is able to deliver on any promise really, because despite whatever the best intentions might be, the reality is it’s chaos,” @clarissaward tells @andersoncooper.
“There isn’t a plan in place.” pic.twitter.com/8trcV3Mra1
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 21, 2021
On our flight and getting ready for takeoff pic.twitter.com/bGaYREsbxT
— Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 20, 2021
And the weapons left behind were more numerous than we thought…
(US Weapons Seized by the Taliban)
A report from Fox News highlights the scope of the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as the network claims the Taliban now control 75,000 vehicles, 200 aircraft, 600,000 weapons and $85 billion in funding. pic.twitter.com/KfUAx4SIAl
— Noor Dahri – نور ڈاہری (@dahrinoor2) August 21, 2021
Violence outside the airport…
Source sends me another disturbing video of violence and chaos outside the Kabul airport
The video was today, approx 1200-1300 Kabul time, and immediately outside airport at the north gate, per source of video. pic.twitter.com/Nres2uEcyq
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 21, 2021
The scene at Kabul airport several hours ago per source from an NGO who is trying to get people out. Main problem is that it’s impossible to pass the gates and get to the planes even if you are on an evacuees list pic.twitter.com/b3bZn5B34Z
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 21, 2021
Source sends along this video outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Ifetxmgfdv
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 21, 2021