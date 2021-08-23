https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/cnn-promotes-dangerous-super-spreader-concert-in-nyc-weeks-after-slamming-sturgis-bike-week/

A concert planned by CNN that was canceled over the weekend in the face of an encroaching storm was nevertheless ripped by critics as a potential COVID-19 “super spreader” event.

The event, dubbed “We Love NYC: Homecoming Concert,” was scheduled to take place in Central Park. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the concert last month when new cases of the virus were far fewer than in the weeks since.

The event was meant to ring in the reopening of the city after being mostly shut down for more than a year during the pandemic, though attendees were nevertheless going to be required to show proof they have been vaccinated for the virus.

However, the concert was canceled as Hurricane Henri approached and made landfall in nearby Rhode Island on Sunday, but not before actually getting underway and being mocked as a “super spreader” event as the gathered crowds were mostly sans masks.

“Why is CNN promoting this dangerous superspreader event in NYC?” Jason Miller, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and principal founder of the new social media platform GETTR, tweeted. Why is CNN promoting this dangerous superspreader event in NYC? pic.twitter.com/wfy3T7BJvj — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 21, 2021 […]