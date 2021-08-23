https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-woodshed-super-spreader-concert-in-nyc

CNN faced heavy criticism for an exclusive live broadcast of what some people said was a “superspreader” event in the “We Love NYC: Homecoming Concert” in Central Park on Saturday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the concert announcement in July when COVID-19 case counts were lower.

The concert — whose attendees were required to show proof of full vaccination — was eventually rained out due to severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri.

What are the details?

The largely maskless crowd gathered in New York City’s Central Park to listen to the likes of elite artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Manilow, and more.

Clive Davis, the show’s producer, lauded the planning of the big budget show, saying, “It will celebrate a spectacular range of musical genres, styles, and eras while including some of the most iconic artists in the history of music, of modern music.”

Deputy press secretary Mitch Schwartz added, “[T]he Central Park concert has some of the biggest stars in history. It’s a major draw and a vaccine incentive like any other.”

A report from WNYW-TV stated that the Great Lawn’s capacity is 60,000.

According to

Fox News, social media users condemned the network for covering the event amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and with continually rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Actor Judah Friedlander shredded the network over the event, writing, “You sponsored a potential superspreader event during rising cases & hospitalizations and a potential hurricane incoming. You are grossly irresponsible.”

Jason Miller, onetime senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, tweeted, “Why is CNN promoting this dangerous superspreader event in NYC?”

Matt Karolian, GM of Boston.com, tweeted, “One of the worst military debacles in a lifetime, a hurricane headed for America’s largest city, and 21k people in the ICU with COVID, but sure CNN, air a concert.”

Another Twitter user added, “Caught this yesterday … Kabul is burning, but hey … let’s do a countdown for NYC concert.”

“Tell me again why NYC Public Schools and Restaurants can insist on wearing masks but NYC can hold a public concert outside? Complete BS,” another insisted.

Another user pointed out the hypocrisy of the allowing the concert to continue, and wrote, “This is another one of those events like Obama’s birthday which is only okay during Covid because of the perspectives of those attending and the politics of the city. No masks in the shots I’ve seen on TV even though some of those vaccinated people may be carriers right?”

