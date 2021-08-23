https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-jim-acosta-attacks-larry-elder-about-women-janice-dean-flattens-acosta

On Monday, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, whose valiant efforts to expose New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis revealed her take-no-prisoners attitude, claimed another scalp as she eviscerated CNN’s Jim Acosta for attempting to tar California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Acosta, trying desperately to attack the leading candidate to replace California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized Elder for his supposed negative comments about women. Dean fired back on Twitter:

Hi @Acosta just a reminder that you work at a place that allows @ChrisCuomo to keep his job after helping his brother with sexual harassment accusations and @JeffreyToobin who likes to do x-rated stuff on zoom calls, so maybe sit this one out?

Hi @Acosta just a reminder that you work at a place that allows @ChrisCuomo to keep his job after helping his brother with sexual harassment accusations and @JeffreyToobin who likes to do x-rated stuff on zoom calls, so maybe sit this one out? https://t.co/pJ7A3UrsBh — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 23, 2021

Dean was prompted by an interview Acosta conducted with Californian GOP Congressman Darrell Issa. Acosta stated, “Right now the Republican front-runner is an outspoken talk-show host named Larry Elder. He’s made a number of disparaging remarks about women. I want you to listen to this; let me ask you about this on the other side.”

Acosta played an audio clip of Elder stating, “When you look at all these women who have marched, something like two million women, Donald Trump has probably gotten more obese women off the couch and in the streets working out than Michelle Obama did in eight years.”

Acosta asked Issa, “Do you think Larry Elder should be the next governor of California?”

Issa responded, “I think Larry Elder, with tens of thousands of hours on the air, entertaining and thought-provoking, if that’s the best you can find —”

Acosta responded pompously, “That’s not entertaining. That’s disgusting. What he has said is disgusting. I mean, that’s not entertaining.”

Issa fought back, “In tens of thousands of hours, if that’s the best you have, you don’t really have anything on Larry Elder.” He reiterated later, “if in tens of thousands of hours, you find a few lines, that’s not going to get people to forget that he is a thoughtful conservative who has a lot of great ideas.”

In mid-June, speaking on ABC’s “The View,” CNN’s Ana Navarro attempted to defend legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who made his comeback on the network the week before when he was interviewed by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. Toobin had taken a leave of absence from CNN in the fall of 2020 after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call taking place with his colleagues from The New Yorker.

Toobin had told Camerota, “Well, obviously, I wasn’t thinking very well or very much. And it was something that was inexplicable to me. I think, one point, I wouldn’t exactly say in my defense, because nothing is really in my defense; I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.”

Navarro offered a unique explanation and euphemism, declaring that Toobin had not been “sexually harassing somebody… he was sexually harassing himself.”

Vis-a-vis Chris Cuomo, The Daily Wire reported in mid-June:

CNN host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), about how to respond to more than a half-dozen complaints of sexual harassment, according to an expose published Thursday afternoon in The Washington Post. The younger Cuomo, who hosts CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” participated in multiple conference calls alongside a select group of lawyers, communications specialists, and at least one of Cuomo’s aides, the paper reported.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

