https://redstate.com/jimthompson/2021/08/23/code-red-brett-kavanaugh-continues-to-pee-on-lady-liberty-n431570
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker Carlson Proclaims We Are Led by 'Buffoons' in Blistering Takedown of Our Political Establishment
August 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy