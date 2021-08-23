http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pQImZkDKBu0/Collaborations-between-Black-women-are-sparking-a-16404913.php
Turn on your car stereo. Or open one of Spotify’s top hits playlists. Or peruse your TikTok feed. Or go to a cafe, mall, bar, a busy street corner and just listen. Before long, you’ll hear it.
It’s impossible to miss the recent slew of chart-topping, female-forward, hip-hop duets. From the record-breaking, headline-making “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion; to the otherworldly anthem by Doja Cat and SZA, “Kiss Me More”; to the recent and instantly trending “Rumors” that teamed up Lizzo and Cardi B, Black women have been choosing to feature, well, other Black women.