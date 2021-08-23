https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/connecticut-goes-full-vaccine-nazi/

Connecticut Allows Patients, Doctors, and Local Officials to Access COVID Vaccination Records

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order that allows patients and their doctors to access vaccination digital records stored in the state information system. The order also permits local health officials and school nurses to access the vaccination status of people in their communities.

Gov. Lamont announced that patients and their health care providers would be granted access to patients’ COVID-19 vaccination history, according to a statement.

Health care providers will be allowed to see their patient’s vaccination history, for example, if they needed to administer vaccine boosters, instead of keeping track of it on their own, the statement said.

Local health authorities will be permitted to access the vaccination status of people within their jurisdictions to assess the vaccination status of their community, the statement said.

“Specifically, school nurses and local health directors will be equipped with timely information about the vaccination status of their communities,” the statement said.

