https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/569000-conservative-radio-host-who-was-a-vaccine

A conservative radio host who expressed skepticism about COVID-19 and vaccinations died Saturday, his employer WWTN Radio said on Twitter.

The station asked users to keep the family of Phil Valentine, who contracted the virus in late July, in their “thoughts and prayers.” He was 61 years old.

Phil Valentine’s WTN Family Announce His Passing and Celebrate His Life #Nashville‘sMorningNewswithBrianWilson https://t.co/D3hT8YcUUx — SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (@997wtn) August 22, 2021

Valentine periodically questioned the severity of COVID-19 — including a time in December 2020 when he projected his chance of dying from the virus at “probably way less than one percent,” CNN reported.

“If I decide not to get vaccinated, I’m not putting anyone else’s life in danger except perhaps people who have made the same decision,” Valentine wrote on his blog Dec. 17, 2020. “With this thing being 95 percent effective, there’s really no way I’m going to infect someone who’s had the shot. That’s if I even get the virus.”

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m just using common sense. What are my odds of getting COVID? They’re pretty low,” he continued. “What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than one percent.”

The radio host’s views on the efficacy of vaccines reportedly evolved following his diagnosis and hospitalization when he was “suffering from Covid Pneumonia,” his brother said in a statement July 22.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’, and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” Mark Valentine wrote.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn issued her condolences to Valentine’s family, calling him a “visionary for the conservative movement” who made “an enormous impact on the lives of many.”

“My deepest condolences and prayers are with Phil’s wife, Susan, and his family. May they be comforted and surrounded by love during this difficult time,” Blackburn wrote on Twitter.

