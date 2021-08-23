https://thehill.com/media/568956-rachel-maddow-extends-contract-with-msnbc?rl=1&fbclid=IwAR2sgyy6FvgmU-QCqnlYZerV2dZ7t99yzJUdSZmP8rmKPEQtYidUEakQb-w

MSNBC host Rachel MaddowRachel Anne MaddowRachel Maddow extends contract with MSNBC: reports OAN loses appeal in defamation lawsuit against Rachel Maddow Nunes sues MSNBC, alleging Rachel Maddow defamed him MORE has reportedly extended her contract with the cable network, multiple news outlets reported.

Maddow, who hosts the 9 p.m. weekday slot on MSNBC, is the cable network’s highest rated show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She has been with MSNBC for 13 years but reached an agreement to extend her tenure there, The New York Times reported.

Her contract had been slated to end in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details of how many years she would continue staying at the company or how much the deal was worth were not immediately clear.

Maddow, a popular primetime host among liberal viewers, had thought about leaving MSNBC after her contract ended, The Daily Beast reported. Possible ventures for Maddow included getting into podcasting and streaming.

The former Rhodes scholar has already demonstrated her interest in side projects, including a documentary on former President Nixon and the 1968 election and a podcast on former U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew, Variety reported.

A source told The Times that part of Maddow’s deal will include working with NBCUniversal, the parent company of MSNBC on creating new projects.

Maddow is the first top talent to renew their contract at MSNBC since Rashida Jones became the president of the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



A spokesperson for MSNBC declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The Hill has reached out to MSNBC for comment.

Editor’s note: The author of this story is a former employee of NBC News.

