On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that the U.S. does not have to accept Taliban control of Kabul and President Joe Biden is “timid and fearful of the Taliban.”

Cotton said, “I think that President Biden is timid and fearful of the Taliban. … I saw that the secretary of state said yesterday that we have to accept the reality that the Taliban is in control of Kabul. We don’t have to accept that. The Taliban is in control of Kabul until the United States says, we are in control of Kabul, and if they want to attack our people at that airport, we have more than enough combat power in the United States military to fight back and destroy those attacks. That’s what Joe Biden should say we’re going to do until we get every single American out of Afghanistan.”

