A court filing in the case of a high-profile Neo-nazi group member has ousted Joshua Caleb Sutter as a longtime informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sutter, the publisher of Martinet Press, is allegedly an Atomwaffen member and key figure in the satanic group known as the O9A Tempel ov Blood, according to investigative reporter Ali Winston.

Investigative reporter Ali Winston has been covering the case against Kaleb Cole, an alleged Atomwaffen member who was charged with leading a conspiracy to intimidate reporters across the United States with other group members. All of them have entered guilty pleas except Cole, according to Winston . In what Winston described as a “remarkable filing” from Cole’s case, it was revealed that Joshua Caleb Sutter, an Atomwaffen member, Satanic 09A Tempel ov Blood leader, and Satanic book publisher, is “undoubtedly” an FBI informant, and had been since 2003, according to documents . “Sutter isn’t identified by name, but its undoubtedly him. Martinet Press publishes Order of Nine Angles texts that have radicalized countless youth in Neo-Fascist, Satanist practices. He has that aforementioned ’03 conviction for trying to [sic] sell a firearm w/an obliterated serial,” Winston explained . The promotion of the […]