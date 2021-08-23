https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crowd-goes-wild-for-larry-elder-promise/

Crowd goes wild in bottom clip…

Democrats open investigation into Larry Elder’s income disclosure

California regulators have launched an investigation into whether Larry Elder failed to properly disclose his income sources, a spokesman with the Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed on Sunday.

The amended document showed that Elder collected at least $10,000 from several conservative organizations, including the Alachua County Fla. Republican Executive Committee and Epoch Times.

Elder also disclosed income from the nonprofit Heartbeatat22, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Promedev Relief Factor, a supplement that Elder has endorsed, BLEXIT, the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, and Salem Media Group, the media company that syndicates his national radio show.

