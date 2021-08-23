https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crowd-goes-wild-for-larry-elder-promise/

The line for Larry Elder’s rally in Fresno, California one hour before it starts. Building occupancy is 750 max. Campaign organizers say they’re expecting 1,400 attendees. pic.twitter.com/X7KV0bQnSh — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 22, 2021

Crowd goes wild in bottom clip…

Larry Elder says he will repeal all California vaccine and mask mandates if elected governor. Crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/UcHuyXURIJ — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 22, 2021

Democrats open investigation into Larry Elder’s income disclosure

California regulators have launched an investigation into whether Larry Elder failed to properly disclose his income sources, a spokesman with the Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed on Sunday.

The amended document showed that Elder collected at least $10,000 from several conservative organizations, including the Alachua County Fla. Republican Executive Committee and Epoch Times.

Elder also disclosed income from the nonprofit Heartbeatat22, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Promedev Relief Factor, a supplement that Elder has endorsed, BLEXIT, the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, and Salem Media Group, the media company that syndicates his national radio show.

California regulators have launched an investigation into whether recall election gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder failed to properly disclose his income sources, according to the Fair Political Practices Commission.https://t.co/S28zrKDMXT pic.twitter.com/27W7AaPKOA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 22, 2021

Elder, a conservative radio show host, amended the document to show that he owned 100% of the company and that it is worth between $100,000 and $1 million.https://t.co/S28zrKDMXT pic.twitter.com/Y686EgmaOq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

