The interest in watching Andrew Cuomo’s farewell speech recalls a story about the death of Hollywood mogul Louis B. Mayer. His funeral was mobbed, but not necessarily by admirers. As one of his detractors put it, people came to make sure the bastard really was dead.

Cuomo inspires similar sentiments and those who endured his grating final salute to himself were rewarded with the certainty he really is leaving. By the time New Yorkers wake up Tuesday morning, Kathy Hochul will be the governor.

Any inclination to feel sorry for Cuomo over how he destroyed himself was overwhelmed by his cringe-worthy good-bye. Indeed, the very idea that he would even presume to give a farewell speech, as if he was some kind of beloved hero like George Washington or Winston Churchill, is a sign of his detachment from reality.

Haven’t New Yorkers suffered enough by being forced to wait two weeks for him to leave after he said he would? At least have the decency to go quickly and quietly.

No such luck. Watching the 15 minute taped speech was worse than a root canal because he assumed the posture of a trusted and wise leader, as if he hadn’t been driven from office in disgrace by his own party and public acclaim.

There was not a scintilla of remorse for the pain he caused his sexual harassment victims or the careers he wrecked among those women and the suckers who protected and lied for him. Nor was there an apology to his voters and donors about letting them down, or to the citizens of New York, including his family, for the trouble and expense he caused them.

Like any narcissist, he feels only his own pain.

Cuomo foolishly began with another tired claim of innocence over the boatload of harassment allegations that investigators for the Attorney General’s office corroborated. “Facts still matter,” he insisted, which is the height of irony coming from a man who consistently deceived the public about the number of deaths in New York nursing homes and many other things.

To accuse the media, investigators, the Attorney General, the political class and even his victims for his predicament marks him as a smear merchant to the end. To believe Cuomo is telling the truth now is to conclude the 11 women who credibly accused him all lied and that the testimony of others, as well as reams of supporting documents, were false.

In fact, it’s worth recalling that the AG report found Cuomo’s sworn testimony was not credible.

He also ticked off his greatest hits, some of which aren’t so great. His mention of Buffalo rebounding sounded like a joke given the corruption scandals linked to his grandiose Buffalo Billion project. If anybody ever needs to build a white elephant, Cuomo is your man.

He also dared to give advice on the continuing battle against COVID. He assumes we forgot that his publisher stopped printing his book on the subject because he is under federal criminal investigation for hiding the nursing home deaths from Washington. He hid them so he could get a book contract and make money. If the truth had come out earlier, there never would have been a book.

Most important, the deaths and suffering he caused by sending infected patients into the nursing homes must never be forgotten.

Similarly, his advice about how New York must tackle the crime surge and reduce taxes seemed designed for an audience on another planet. Anyone living on this one knows the name Cuomo is synonymous with city and state decline, and that he was an active participant in the laws that are responsible. He signed the idiotic “bail reform” law that frees gunslingers and repeat offenders within hours.

And his 2010 campaign promise to end the state’s reign as the tax capital of America was forgotten the minute he took office.

In trying to finesse the impossible — that he’s resigning despite being innocent— Cuomo said:

“You know me, I am a fighter. And my instinct is to fight this.”

The wording caused a flash back to Richard Nixon’s farewell address. “I have never been a quitter,” the disgraced former president said. “To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body.”

Nixon went on to say he was resigning because he loved America, just as Cuomo claimed he was passing up a fight because he loves New York.

Bank on this: Innocent politicians resign as often as pigs fly. Good riddance.

