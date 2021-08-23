http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BrtUD1-4wlE/

Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gone down fighting, using his farewell address to defiantly brand his treatment “unfair” and slam the attorney general’s report alleging he sexually harassed staffers as an orchestrated “political firecracker.”

Cuomo started his address by declaring there would be another time to “talk about the truth” before launching into how he believed the handling of allegations leveled against him was “unjust.”

He also insisted that the “intense political pressure and media frenzy” surrounding the allegations had resulted in a “rush to judgment.”

“When government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system. And that doesn’t serve women, and it doesn’t serve men, or society. Of course, everyone has a right to come forward and we applaud their bravery and courage in doing so,” he said.

“Allegations must still be scrutinized and verified, whether made by a woman or a man, that is our basic justice system.

“Facts still matter.”

He said the AG’s report that triggered his resignation was “designed to be a political firecracker.”

“And it worked. There was a political and media stampede. But the truth will out in time of that, I am confident,” he said.

“I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight this because it is unfair and unjust in my mind, but you also know that I love New York, and I serve you. That is the oath that I took.

“In this moment, I believe the right thing is that my service come first. Prolonging this situation could only cause governmental paralysis. That is just not an option for you and not an option for the state, especially now.”

The third-term Democrat, who recorded his remarks last week at the Executive Mansion in Albany, used his final speech to list his achievements as governor, including the green energy plan, increased affordable housing and upgrades to LaGuardia and JFK airports and Penn Station.

He also boasted of New York’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please don’t forget what we learned together last year and don’t forget what we accomplished. We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to the lowest,” he said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s taped farewell address is broadcast Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as governor at midnight.

“We did what no one thought could be done. Why, because when the rest of the nation put their head in the sand and denied science and play politics.”

Despite stepping down, Cuomo offered advice for what the state needs to do moving forward — stressing that businesses need to thrive and crime needs to be controlled.

He argued that any push to defund police was “misguided” and should be replaced with police reform.

“Gun violence and crime are savaging inner cities, look at New York City. Reforming police must be the goal … ending the unnecessary use of force, and then building back trust and respect between the police in the community they serve. That’s the real answer.”

His top adviser Melissa DeRosa said prior to his remarks airing that he has no plans to run for office again, according to NY1.

“He looks forward to spending time with his family and has a lot of fishing to catch up on. He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again,” she said.

Cuomo spent the weekend providing updates on Tropical Storm Henri from within his Manhattan office, as his successor, incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul, toured storm preparation operations on Long Island.

An adviser says Gov. Andrew Cuomo “has no interest in running for office again.” Spencer Platt/Getty Images

He also hired private movers and two U-Haul trucks to cart his personal belongings down to his sister’s — Maria Cuomo Cole, who is married to fashion mogul Kenneth Cole — in Westchester on Friday.

Cuomo announced his resignation two weeks ago, after state Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report alleging that the governor sexually harassed 11 women — including current and former staffers — and fostered a toxic work environment. He has denied those accusations.

Since then, at least five district attorneys around the state have announced they are opening their own investigations into the allegations, and some of the women mentioned — including Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct — have filed civil or criminal suits against the governor.

The state Assembly plans to release a report detailing the findings in its multi-pronged impeachment probe — which not only includes the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, but also the administration’s handling of nursing home death data related to the COVID-19 crisis, the alleged misuse of state resources tied to the production of the governor’s $5.1 million book deal and construction of the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

However, the Assembly Judiciary Committee will not be drafting articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile, Hochul will be sworn in at midnight during a private ceremony with her family, followed by a public inauguration ceremony in Albany on Tuesday.

She is expected to announce her lieutenant governor pick, who will reportedly come from downstate, later this week.

