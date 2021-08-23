https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/23/dem-florida-state-rep-whos-been-going-after-ron-desantis-for-rejecting-mask-mandates-doesnt-appreciate-getting-called-out-for-trying-to-kill-people/

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani had herself a lovely time last night at an Intern Appreciation Dinner:

Tonight we hosted our Intern Appreciation Dinner! 😍 What an amazing group of young people. We are inspired by each one of you. Your personal stories, your compassion for others, endless empathy & incredible commitment to service. We can’t wait to keep watching you all shine. ✨ pic.twitter.com/1rtWsssw7v — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 23, 2021

Here’s a screenshot, just to make sure it’s preserved for posterity:

You might be asking yourselves why we’d want to preserve that tweet. It seems innocent enough. Just interns having fun making Florida a better place for everybody!

Well, Eskamani, at least, isn’t so innocent. Not when she’s been going hard after Gov. Ron DeSantis for opposing mask mandates.

This you? Literally earlier today? https://t.co/Z9yzBYylHJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2021

D’oh.

Awkward – Florida Rep. who attacks Ron DeSantis on a daily basis for not promoting masks enough posts a picture of a large group gathering not wearing masks. Argues it’s fine because they’re a “responsible group of young people.” https://t.co/XZ5TYU8H4M — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2021

So interns are responsible people, but other Floridians aren’t? That should play well!

Awkward to attack DeSantis for thinking parents should be able to decide if their kids need to wear masks while you’re out posting pictures hanging out with a bunch of kids without masks. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/YoQ8VvPKYS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2021

Tsk-tsk, Rep. Eskamani. Who do you think you are? Nancy Pelosi?

If you’re going to make your entire online presence about trolling Ron DeSantis for not using the power of government to force kids to wear masks, you’re going to have a tough time saying “but MY friends are generally safe without masks leave us alone.” https://t.co/4OmX343401 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2021

When will these people learn?

where is your mask — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 23, 2021

Where are the masks you keep lecturing everyone else to wear? — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) August 23, 2021

Where are the masks at your super spreader event?? pic.twitter.com/5qnYNTJYWZ — Greg B (@ramsangels) August 23, 2021

No masks. Why are you not taking care of one another? — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) August 23, 2021

Did they lose their masks? What is wrong with you? Why are you trying to kill people?! — Jen (@realJenPsalms) August 23, 2021

Sorry, guys. It’s different when she does it:

We are all fully vaccinated and wore our masks when indoors, and took them off when outside for the photo. In general, being with fully vaccinated people outside is safe (being in close contact w/potentially unvaccinated ppl is different) https://t.co/s6Gb3SwvM6 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 23, 2021

Outside and fully vaccinated, stop trolling. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/MWT5q43tYr — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 23, 2021

If calling out a flaming hypocrite is trolling, then consider us trolls.

Masks for thee, not for me — ST_Nole (@ST_Nole) August 23, 2021

