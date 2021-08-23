https://www.oann.com/didi-suspends-uk-launch-plans-telegraph/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=didi-suspends-uk-launch-plans-telegraph



FILE PHOTO: The logo for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc is pictured during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc is pictured during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

August 23, 2021

(Reuters) – China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc has suspended its plans to launch in Britain and continental Europe, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

